Taxes project to dip in Union County’s proposed budget, however, with about $2 million left to trim to balance spending and revenue in 2022 the final plan remains a work in progress.
Commissioners Preston Boop, Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards voted Tuesday to approve the budget proposal. A final vote is expected Dec. 28.
Projected expenditures total $23,504,925 compared to revenue projections of $21,412,353, leaving a $2,092,572 deficit to eliminate. The proposal was presented by Jeffrey McClintock, the county’s finance director.
The current year’s budget totaled $20,137,411.
As it stands, the preliminary property tax levy is 5.22 mills, down from 5.56 mills. At the projected rate, the value of a mill would be $5.22 on each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. For example, a property assessed at $150,000 would be taxed $828 by the county government in 2022.
Revenue realized from land sales at Great Stream Commons allowed commissioners to reduce the debt service millage rate by 0.34 mills. Should two additional pending deals be finalized in 2022, the millage rate could be zeroed out, according to McClintock.
Factored into the revenue projections is $4,362,883 Union County expects to receive in pandemic recovery funding. A preliminary report also projects real estate tax collection improved over 2021.
Eligible county employees are to receive step increases of 2.5 percent along with a 1 percent bump in salary plus one-time payments of $100 per month worked in 2021. The result is an increase of about $377,425. Medical insurance premiums rose 8 percent. Computer software purchases for the Assessment and Prothonotary offices along with a vehicle purchase for the Sheriff’s Office factored into the spending plan.
Capital projects funded in the budget for 2022 include HVAC upgrades at the county courthouse totaling $129,000 and HVAC upgrades at the Government Center at $27,200.