LEWISBURG — Union County’s Sheriff made a Valentine’s Day offer some disgruntled exes may find too good to pass up.
“Do you have an Ex-Boyfriend or Ex-Girlfriend with outstanding Warrants in Union County? Well, Union County Sheriff's Office is offering a Valentine's Day special that's perfect for the occasion,” a recent Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said.
According to Sheriff Ernie Ritter, many other sheriff offices around the commonwealth do similar posts to grab public attention. He said his office has posted similar stuff in the past.
It went on to offer a "set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay with luxurious five-star accommodations, and professional glamour shots.”
The sheriff’s office said if you are looking for sweet revenge this Valentine's day and want to turn in your ex for outstanding warrants, to give them a call.
The post had been seen by about 55,000 people Friday afternoon, with 694 likes and 797 shares, according to Ritter's office. Somebody at the office had seen another department do it and suggested doing one of their own.
Ritter said even they were surprised by the attention the post received.
“We were surprised how far it got,” he said.
While a serious post, Ritter admitted it would only go so far. He said if somebody wanted to turn someone in with a warrant, they would have done so already.
A similar post by Sheriff Max Dorsey in Chester County, South Carolina, had mixed reviews.
“In the end, it was a way to get the message out and it worked,” Dorsey said. “What it boils down to is what does it take to get the message out.
“We’re just trying to make people aware if there is a warrant” to get it under wraps, he said.
Ritter noted while they encouraged honesty, their intent was not for people to act maliciously.
Ritter said his office does “Warrant Roundups” whereby they execute outstanding warrants. Ritter said since Monday is Valentine's Day and they were performing a roundup, they “were going out so we might as well incorporate that with the roundups.”
The intent was to “put a little bit of humor” in the situation, Ritter said, but suggested people should take the idea of warrants seriously.
Ritter said tips may be received via Facebook messenger or anonymously by phone at 570-524-8716.
Tips may be done online, but Ritter’s office asked residents not to post public comments.
“We try to steer away from commenting on the post themselves," he said. "It’s an embarrassment enough.”
Ritter said not all calls may require action.
“When we get a report, we have to verify what it’s for before we go and put handcuffs on somebody,” he said.
If a warrant is pending for someone, Ritter did say it is best others are honest and to make arrangements before the law comes lurking.
Referencing the post, Ritter said “That is what you have to look forward to” if you do not take care of warrants.
“If you have a warrant from us, we’re coming to get you someday. So, please take care of it,” Ritter warned.