SUNBURY — A negotiating session held earlier this week between members of the Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association and the Shikellamy School District still did not result in an agreement but members of the union have decided to end their strike.
The strike began on May 14 but Superintendent Jason Bendle said Friday he received notice the employees would be back to work Tuesday.
According to Shikellamy Education Support Professionals Association (SESPA) President Jody Kovaschetz, the 63-person union is seeking only a fair deal with modest wage increases.
“The school board’s proposals continue to be unrealistic,” she said. “Their proposal substantially reduces wages and health care coverage whereas the association’s proposal provides modest wage increases to current hourly rates.”
Kovaschetz said the next session is on June 7 and it’s the school board’s turn to come to the table with an acceptable offer.
In February, the district received a proposal to subcontract the professional services from an outside agency, ESS, of New Jersey, which board members said would be $725,000 less expensive than what the district pays to the union employees, according to a release from the district. Business Manager Brian Manning said the district pays $2.047 million to the support staff.
“The school board violated the contract by beginning the subcontracting process and is now using the ESS bid to punish its loyal and dedicated employees,” Kovaschetz said. “Our next negotiation session is June 7 and it is the school board’s turn to provide a proposal.”
The union is made up of district classroom aides, lunchroom aides and secretaries.
Kovaschetz said the union was asking for a 75-cent-per-hour raise but dropped to 60 cents to which the district only would agree on a 30-cent raise.
She said the district also is trying to cap salaries which means people that are going to be working in the district would be capped for nearly 20 years of service, and give back $600,000 in annual givebacks by employees through wage reductions or health care concessions.
According to a press release by the Shikellamy School District, there have been 12 negotiation sessions since November 2019.
The first occurred in February 2020 when the district offered 25-cents-per-hour pay raises and a change in the deductible in health care. Currently, employees are paying a zero deductible while the district wanted them to contribute $250 for a single person and $750 for a family. The offer was rejected by the union.
In June 2020, the district offered 30-cents-an-hour pay raises and, again, asked the union to contribute to health care costs, but the offer was once again rejected, according to the press release.
The district then proposed contracting the services to an outside agency in December 2020, the press release stated.
In January, the district maintained its offer of 30-cent raises, and the union contributing to health care costs, but the offer was rejected, according to the press release.
District officials said all current employees would be given the opportunity to interview for their positions from the outside agency and that the board of directors was willing to start employees at a starting wage of $14.50 an hour to any employee hired who was making that rate or higher, according to the release.
In March, the district offered to keep the employees if they could produce a target savings of $2.97 million over 5 years or agree to subcontract where employees would start at $12.50 per hour, according to the release.
In May, the district reverted back to its offer of keeping the subcontracted rate to a maximum starting rate of $14.50 per hour for anyone who is making this rate or higher, the release said.