SELINSGROVE — Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) is the recipient of Community Giving Foundation’s grant focused on solving transportation challenges for local Selinsgrove residents.
“Wheels for Seals” was created to meet the needs of families of the Selinsgrove area experiencing a transportation crisis, among other challenges of living with low income. Through the grant, the program provides direct options for recipients, such as gas cards, minor vehicle repair, or public transportation cost coverage to get to work, school, medical appointments, or other essential daily activities. These Selinsgrove Area Community Foundation funds are an essential element of CAA’s mission to keep residents moving toward their goals of self-sufficiency and stable lives.
Ted Woodring, a Selinsgrove resident who lives with a disability, has benefited directly from “Wheels for Seals” and is grateful to both CAA and Community Giving Foundation. Through the grant funds, Woodring was able to pay for repairs on his vehicle, which is his lifeline in many ways.
“We’re not in the big city here,” Woodring said. “Public transportation isn’t easy and I want to keep my independence if I can. I can’t get to my doctor’s appointments without my car. You guys give me hope.”
The mission of Union-Snyder Community Action Agency is to reduce poverty in Union and Snyder counties through self-sufficiency initiatives for families and individuals in collaboration with community partners.
To learn more about CAA’s other services, call 570-374-0181 or email info@union- snydercaa.org. Follow CAA on social media, www.facebook.com/unionsnydercaa, and on its website, www.union-snydercaa.org.