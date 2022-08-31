SELINSGROVE — Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA), 713 Bridge St., in Selinsgrove, will be closed for regular business all day Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day.
According to CAA, those with immediate needs may call and leave a message at 570-374-0181, or email info@union-snydercaa.org. CAA said all messages will be returned as soon as possible.
CAA will reopen Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.. For more information on Union-Snyder CAA, its mission and service areas, visit www.union-snydercaa.org.