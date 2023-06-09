SELINSGROVE — The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency received $250,000 in Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) funding.
The agency, located in Selinsgrove, will use the money toward its Comprehensive Housing Program. The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) Board of Directors approved the release of $2.56 million for 20 projects in Union, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties, which is part of the 23rd Legislative district.
"PHARE is a crucial part of our overall effort to improve our economy and provide affordable housing to our region’s residents,” said Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23). “This funding is a substantial investment across the 23rd Senate District and will certainly provide help to those who need it most. It is important to acknowledge these dollars are made available, in large part, due to our natural gas industry.”
The approved projects will remediate and construct housing and address housing needs for seniors, low to moderate income individuals and individuals who are intellectually disabled or those with mental health issues. The projects will also provide rental assistance and offer homeownership options.
The PHFA works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.