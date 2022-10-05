Snyder-Union President Judge Michael H. Sholley will retire Jan. 1 after 12 years on the bench.
Sholley, 65, confirmed Wednesday he sent a letter of resignation to Gov. Tom Wolf and will be leaving the position at the end of the year.
"Most of my friends are retired and I wanted to do it while I can still hike mountains," he said, adding "I don't want to die with my boots on."
His pending departure will leave Judge Lori R. Hackenberg to serve as president judge, which involves overseeing all of the administrative duties of the two courts in Snyder and Union counties, as well as criminal and civil cases and treatment court.
"I became president judge one year after I was elected to the bench," recalled Sholley who will also be leaving the jurist position in the same year — 2023 — as elections for district attorney are held in Snyder and Union counties.
Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson is retiring after seven terms at the end of this year.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch, who has served as the county's top prosecutor since February 2010, said he may seek the 10-year judge position.
"When there is a vacancy, I do plan to run for judge," he said Wednesday.
Piecuch said Sholley's resignation will be a "loss. He's built a legacy to public service that deserves respect. He has big shoes to fill."
Sholley had considered waiting until later in 2023 to retire but decided to leave the job now to allow for an election to be held and not leave Hackenberg, who took office in January, without a full-time colleague on the bench for two years.
Sholley said he expects to be appointed senior judge and will be available to assist Hackenberg until his successor is elected.
In neighboring Northumberland County, President Judge Charles Saylor will retire Jan. 6 after 21 years. He could have waited until 2025 when he turns the required retirement age of 75, but said since the terms of the two other county judges, Hugh Jones and Paige Rosini, will expire that year, he didn't want to leave the court system needing to simultaneously fill three vacancies.
Northumberland County will also be hindered by Senior Judge Harold F. Woelfel Jr.'s senior status coming to an end this year.
Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts spokesman Stacey Witalec said Woelfel is reaching the end of his term as senior judge after 10 years and will not be permitted to continue in that role in 2023.