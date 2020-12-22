Union to issue gift cards to former employees Dec 22, 2020 2 hrs ago MILTON — Former ACF Industries union employees in good standing and retirees can pick up gift cards from the union from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Wednesday at the ACF HR office. Tags Employee Union Gift Retiree Work Standing Office Acf Hr Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Business Directory Obituaries STRAWSER, Florence Apr 30, 1924 - Dec 19, 2020 WALTER, Donald May 24, 1945 - Dec 20, 2020 WALKER, Neil Jan 11, 1940 - Dec 19, 2020 ROGERS, Diane Nov 29, 1946 - Dec 14, 2020 HOFFMAN, Robert Sep 28, 1933 - Dec 16, 2020 Daily Item Reprints