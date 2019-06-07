LAURELTON — The West End Library has new summer hours for July, August and September. The new hours affect Saturdays. Saturday summer hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and begin July 6 and end Sept. 7.
The West End Library hours are as follows Mondays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesdays and Fridays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.
For more information visit the West End Library at 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton, call 570-922-4773 or go to UnionCountyLibraries.org.