WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old man died after he was injured in a crash along Route 15 Sunday night.
Michael Dessino, a wrestling coach at Bloomsburg University, died after his 1998 Jeep Wrangler was struck from behind after it was disabled on the side of the road and caught fire at 11:31 p.m. Sunday. According to state police at Milton, Dessino's vehicle traveled through the grass median before coming to rest.
Police said Dessino's Jeep was struck by a Ford F-150XLT driven by Lynn Hoffman, 54, of Avis. According to police, Dessino's vehicle was disabled from a previous crash and was partially in the left lane of Route 15 north, police said.
Four other passengers were in the Hoffman vehicle. All five occupants had suspected minor injuries, police said.
State police are still investigating the crash.
— THE DAILY ITEM