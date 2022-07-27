LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) is seeing a downtick in crime as they monitor overtime, according to Chief Paul Yost during a meeting of the BVRPD Commission.
“We are ahead of schedule for overtime,” said Yost.
He said overtime may be tight but stated his belief the department would be OK.
Yost noted crime is down and said there is no real answer why. He said when Bucknell University is not in session numbers drop.
“Hopefully it’s because we are providing good patrol service,” said Yost.
Yost said police departments in general are having a difficult time replacing police cruisers. He said departments are going as far as Ohio for new cruisers. On average, BVRPD replaces cruisers once or twice a year.
“The fleet is getting older though,” Yost said.
Commission member Justin Madaus asked about using electric cars. Commission Chairman Jack Malloy said he believed it would not be feasible.
Manaus asked about the recent vandalism at Hufnagle Park. Yost said the department had the perpetrator’s photo but no updates were able to be provided. He said there have been no further issues in the park.
In other business, Yost said the department hit 65% of its fuel usage for the year and hinted that is normal.
The department had an operating fund of $218,955 as of July 27.
There its $229,000 in the department’s reserve account.
“We’re staying in what we thought we’d have to spend for the year,” Malloy said.
Malloy also welcomed newly appointed commission member Janice Butler.