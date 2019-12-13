MIFFLINBURG —An estimated 15,000 people will be in Mifflinburg this weekend for the town’s annual Christkindl Market.
The festival, now its 31st year, started when Joannah McGregor, the vice president of the Christkindl board, and her late husband, Rudy Skucek, came up with the idea when Mifflinburg wanted an event to attract people that also had to with the area’s German heritage.
McGregor said she’s happy with the success. “When we started no one had heard of a Christkindl Market,” adding “we started with 20 vendors we now have over 100.”
“More and more people come, we can’t stop it. One of our big problems is crowd control, but I guess that’s a good problem.”
Laura Reber, of Mifflinburg, who was at the festival on Thursday with her six-year-old daughter, Kate, said she’s been coming to market for many years, “The food, the atmosphere, it’s a fun time. It’s just magical.”
Dave and Wendy Sheppard, of Dillsburg, were newcomers of the event and said they were happy with their decision to attend, “It’s nice it’s very nice. I’m pleasantly surprised. All this food is wonderful.” said Dave Sheppard.
Wendy Sheppard added “We’re glad we came. We’ll definitely do it again.”
Matt Wagner, president of the Christkindl board, said he appreciates the joy attendees get from the market. “For me, I derive pleasure from knowing so many people enjoy it.”
The festival doesn’t happen overnight and it takes lots of work and volunteers to get everything ready.
“We had a lot more volunteers this year, so that made it easier. Some younger people are getting involved, and that’s very good,” said volunteer Donna Dreese.
Earlier this year, board members got the message out to the community that the Christkindl Market was in trouble, because of the lack of volunteers.
McGregor said “We thought maybe we’ll get at least 10 people, we had 35 people show up. So we have a lot of new volunteers who are just terrific.”
The festival continues today from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Market Street in Mifflinburg.
Go to https://www.oldchristkindl.com to see a schedule of events and for more information.