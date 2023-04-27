LEWISBURG — Academy Award-winning actor and activist Jane Fonda, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and network political commentator George Will, and New York Times bestselling author Jodi Picoult headline a group of five nationally-renowned speakers during The Bucknell Forum 2023-24 speaker series, announced on Thursday.
The theme this year is “Freedom of Expression."
The 2023-24 lineup speaking dates are as follows: Will on Sept. 19, in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts; Claremont McKenna College Professor of American Politics Jon A. Shields, author or co-author of three books on the American right, Oct. 17, in Vaughan Literature Building’s Trout Auditorium; Picoult Jan. 23, in the Weis Center; New York Times bestselling author, journalist and activist George M. Johnson, Feb. 27, Trout Auditorium; and Fonda, March 19, in the Weis Center.
All Bucknell Forum events begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public, although tickets are required for Weis Center events.