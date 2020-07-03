MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District is offering refunds for anyone who purchased advanced tickets for the high school’s spring musical “Shrek the Musical” until July 15.
Refunds will be issued at Mifflinburg Area High School Auditorium Lobby, East Street, on Mondays, July 6 and July 13, and Wednesdays, July 8 and July 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. Face masks and social distancing are required in the lobby. Tickets must be presented and will be collected. The ticket holder’s name, address, the number of tickets and the refund amount will be taken by school district personnel and a refund check will be issued and sent in the mail by the end of July.
Patron ads will not be refunded as the musical program has been produced and printed. Musical cast and crew members will receive a program as a keepsake memento.
Alternatively, the Fine Arts Department encourages ticket holders to please consider the advanced ticket sale as a donation to help defray the costs that were incurred during the production period of the musical.
— THE DAILY ITEM