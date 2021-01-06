LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children's Museum will open Wednesday after being shut down due to Gov. Tom Wolf's mitigation efforts.
The facility will be open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The museum will follow CDC guidelines: Guests 2 years and older are required to wear a mask over their nose and mouth. Capacity restrictions from the state are still in place. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time through our website, but, depending on availability, walk-ins will be accepted. Guests should only visit if they are feeling well and fever-free.
