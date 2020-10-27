For the third year, environmental science teacher Van Wagner and his 150 environmental science students in grades 9, 11 and 12 at Lewisburg Area High School have partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and the Susquehanna River Basin Commission to pilot a program called Eels in the Classroom.
Eels have a significant historical significance in the Mid-Atlantic region, because they were a major source of protein and calories for Native Americans, including those inhabiting the river towns of central Pennsylvania.
Wagner’s research reports that even in a poor eel year like 1912, the eel take was "staggering: 50,000 eels, weighing more than 44,000 pounds, were caught in (Pennsylvania). In Danville in September 1914, three tons of eels were taken in ten days. Some were three feet or longer.
"American eels are fish that live in freshwater streams like our river,” he said. “Each fall, they swim downstream and head to the Sargasso Sea off the coast of the Carolinas, where they lay their eggs. Eventually, these eggs hatch and the baby eels, known as elvers, make the two- to three-year journey back to the waters where their parents lived. They ascend the rivers and can live over 50 years. Native Americans constructed eel weirs to trap them in the fall as the adults swam to the ocean. This consisted of a stone dam of rocks that would funnel the eels to a wooden trap or weir. Hundreds of pounds of eels could be caught each day during the peak weeks of the migration.”
This eel migration and capture is no longer prevalent, however. Due to a series of five dams now located on the Susquehanna River, eels can no longer migrate from their breeding grounds in the Sargasso Sea.
Since eels are a federally-protected species, the class works in cooperation with government agencies to trap the young eels below the first dam on the Susquehanna River.
The eels are raised in a special classroom tank donated by the Green Dragon Foundation in Lewisburg. After several months of feeding the eels worms, the students release the growing eels into local streams, after spending months researching optimal habitats for the eels.
In October 2018 and 2019, LAHS students released eels into the White Deer, Chillisquaque and Mahoning creeks, introducing them into streams where they haven’t been present for decades.
This year, since field trips are not permitted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adjustments are being made in the classroom. Instead of traveling, students are focusing on the historical side of the story by researching ancient eel dams in the river. While many can currently be seen with the naked eye, thanks to low river levels, the class is using aerial pictures from as far back as the 1930s.
Interested science teachers are encouraged to contact Wagner for more information about raising and releasing eels once COVID-19 restrictions are eased. He can be reached at wagner_v@lasd.us.