LEWISBURG — Playground equipment from the Kidsburg section of Hufnagle Park is in the process of being installed at Wolfe Field in Lewisburg, according to Borough Manager Bill Lowthert.
Lowthert said weather has been cooperating and work crews are trying to get most of the equipment installation completed. The grading and seeding will happen around spring and the playground will open sometime likely in April or May. Onsite work at Hufnagle for the Mixed Use Path/Nature Play/Floodplain Restoration Project and the Restroom/Handwashing Station project is on hold due to weather.
The contractor for the Mixed Use Path/Nature Play/Floodplain Restoration Project is working on the Nature Play components at their facilities with plans to begin installation onsite, weather permitting. Lowthert said the manufacturer for the new restroom is currently constructing the walls at their facilities.
— Chris Benson