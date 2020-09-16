LAURELTON — The West End Library is holding a drive-thru book sale on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West End Library parking lot, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
Bags of books are sold for $5 and filled with a mix of hardcover and paperback books. Certain genres can be requested. Pre-order by calling the library at 570-922-4773. Pre-orders will be accepted through Friday, Oct. 9, and can be picked up at the library on Oct. 12, 13, 15 or 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or on the day of the event. Payment is due at pick up.
Cars will be allowed, one at a time, to drive up and request a certain genre or a mixed bag. Books will be placed in the trunk or back seat of a buyer's car. Masks are required.
All funds raised will be used at the West End Library to continue providing materials and services for the community to enjoy. For additional information contact Wendy Rote, Library Director, at 570-922-4773.
