LEWISBURG — Alternating lane closures will be in place along Interstate 80 in both directions next week in Lewis, West Buffalo, and White Deer townships in Union County.
On Monday and Tuesday, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will perform crack sealing along Interstate 80 westbound between mile markers 194.5 to 191 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Wednesday and Thursday, crews will perform crack sealing along Interstate eastbound between mile markers 207.4 to 210.4 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Motorists can expect alternating lane closures while the work is being completed.
— THE DAILY ITEM