WHITE DEER — Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound in White Deer Township, Union County, are advised of a rolling roadblock that will take place just west of the Route 15 interchange.
At 9 a.m. Thursday, the contractor, I.B. Able Inc, will begin the rolling roadblock between mile markers 204 and 210, while they pull utility cables across the interstate.
• For westbound traffic, the roadblock will begin at mile marker 210 (Route 15 interchange) and continue to mile marker 207.
• For eastbound traffic, the roadblock will begin at mile marker 204 and continue to mile marker 208.
The rolling roadblock is expected to last approximately 15 minutes. Motorists in both the westbound and eastbound lanes should expect slow moving traffic while the work is being performed.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays and drive with caution.
— THE DAILY ITEM