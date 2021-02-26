Vaccinating older patients for COVID-19 can save the most lives and maximize years of remaining expectancy according to a new study co-authored by a Bucknell University mathematics professor.
Bucknell Professor Thomas Cassidy conducted the study along with two mathematical demographers from the University of California, Berkeley, Joshua Goldstein and Kenneth Wachter. Their findings were published Thursday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Using data from the United States, Germany and South Korea, the study shows vaccinating the oldest population first will save both the most lives and the most years of remaining life overall. Researchers calculate that assuming equal effectiveness regardless of age, vaccines given to 90-year-olds would save three times more lives than would the same doses given to 80-year-olds, and more than 80 times as many lives as if those doses were given to 50-year-olds.
“It appears to be an ethical dilemma. Should we try to save the most people, or save the most years of remaining life?” says Cassidy. “It’s a trade off people don’t want to think about, but those in public health sometimes have to weigh one vs. the other. With COVID-19, both goals are aligned — prioritizing older populations saves the most lives and preserves more years of life remaining.”
The researchers wrote that in the case of COVID-19, a general property of life tables wipes away the potential conflict between saving lives and maximizing future years of life. They conclude, “Giving COVID-19 vaccines to those facing the highest risk of death from the disease accomplishes both of these goals.”