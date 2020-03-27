MIFFLINBURG — When 14-year-old Garrett Franck, of Mifflinburg, found out the coronavirus would shut down the local libraries his first thought was where would people get their books from.
An avid reader himself Franck decided he wanted to build a sidewalk library for Mifflinburg.
The idea behind the library is that anybody can freely borrow a book or donate a book.
“All the libraries around are shut down, so people that like to read don’t really have a place to get books currently,” said Franck about his decision to go ahead with the project.
On Friday, two weeks after the libraries in Union County were closed, Mifflinburg held a ribbon-cutting for the sidewalk library donated by Franck.
Barbara Franck, Garrett Franck’s mother, beamed with pride as the ribbon-cutting ceremony took place.
“He likes reading," she said. "And he was worried about where people were going to get books from. I think it’s awesome. I’m proud of him for thinking of it. He’s got a big heart.”
The sidewalk library is located at the Union County Government Center, at 343 Chestnut St., in Mifflinburg.
As of Friday, the library contains 95 books after Mifflinburg Mayor David Cooney donated “Jack and Jill and Other Nursery Rhymes” by Lucy Cousins.
The other books were donated by the Good Time 4H Club.
Also on hand at Friday’s ceremony were Union County Commissioner Jeff Reber and Executive Director of the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association, Heidi Criswell.
Criswell was happy with the new sidewalk library in town. “Pretty great idea for kids or anybody who can’t go to the library right now.”