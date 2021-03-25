LIMESTONE TWP. — Two people are in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after a crash on State Highway 304 in Limestone Township on Tuesday.
State Police at Milton said the crash occurred when Zachary Leitzel, 27, of Millmont, and Madison Snyder, 19, of Milton, were traveling westbound on Route 304 near the intersection with Blazen Sun Lane when Leitzel lost control of the 1966 Ford Mustang he was driving. The Ford Mustang began to fishtail and traveled into the eastbound lane. The Ford Mustang struck a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado operated by Susan Bolig, 62, of Winfield. Both vehicles struck a mailbox and the Ford Mustang struck the guidewire to a utility pole.
Leitzel was flown to Geisinger Medical Center and remains in critical condition, according to Geisinger Medical Center. Snyder and Bolig were transported to Evangelical, and Snyder was later sent to Geisinger Medical Center, where officials said she is listed in critical condition.
State police were assisted on scene by New Berlin Fire Dept. and PennDOT.
