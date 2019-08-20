Bucknell University is one of seven members of the newest class of Excellence in Assessment designees, a national program aimed at recognizing colleges and universities who use assessments of student outcomes to drive internal university improvements.
The Excellence in Assessment (EIA) designation is the first national designation of its kind, spotlighting institutions that successfully integrate assessment practices across the institution, providing evidence of student learning, and using assessment results to guide institutional decision-making and improve student performance.
Bucknell is among 27 colleges and universities to earn the honor since it was first awarded in 2016 and is the first school in Pennsylvania to do so.
"This recognition is a testament of the focus we put on our students and the great work taking place at Bucknell,” said Kevork Horrisian, Bucknell assistant provost for institutional research and assessment. “It acknowledges our commitment to a comprehensive assessment of student learning outcomes as a means to advance pedagogic innovation, student learning and student success.”
According to a news release, Bucknell "creatively use(s) resources and incentives in its approach to engage stakeholders and reward partnerships. The university's “Statistics on Our Assessment Practice” and “Evidence of Student Learning” dashboards were two examples cited to highlight the university's commitment to the usefulness of student learning data.
The Excellence in Assessment designation was created to acknowledge on a national level the important work colleges and universities are doing through comprehensive assessment activities and to highlight those practices so other institutions can draw upon them to inform their efforts. As part of the application process, colleges and universities were asked not just to detail the specific assessment activities they’ve undertaken, but also the reason why such efforts are a priority for them. The designees needed to demonstrate how aligned processes, building from classroom-based assessment, foster a coherent, collaborative approach to assessing student learning.
“The EIA designees have a demonstrated commitment to measuring the impact of their student success efforts and are working to improve that impact through evidence-based methods,” said Association of Public Land-Grant Universities President Peter McPherson. “Their work is rightly being nationally recognized with a designation that not only profiles their work, but provides a platform from which other institutions can learn and better track their own progress to drive improvement."