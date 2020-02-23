LEWISBURG — Seven Boy Scouts from Troop 538 in Lewisburg became Eagle Scouts on Saturday during a ceremony at Faith Luthern Church in Lewisburg. Joseph Beattie, David Hall, Jacob Humphrey, Nicholas Mahoney, Clayton Shaffer, Cole Temple and Connor Wood achieved the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America.
For Beattie, the day was worth all the effort, “It’s a really big deal. It’s a culmination of all the hard work. There aren’t words for it.”
There are many requirements to become an Eagle Scout including earning 21 merit badges and complete completed a community service project.
Connor Wood helped build a new dog park at Brookpark Pet Supply out of the materials from the recently closed Turtle Creek Dog Park for his service project.
Wood said of the day, “It’s overwhelming. There’s a lot of people. It’s very exciting.”
During Saturday’s ceremony special guests from local government, schools and the community including state Rep. David Rowe and U.S. Rep. Fred Keller congratulated the scouts and gave them certificates or awards. “I commend you guys for all the hard work you’ve done,” said Rowe.
Each scout received a blue Eagle Scout neckerchief and an Eagle Scout pin that was placed over their heart by their parents.
“I’m so proud. He’s been at this since first grade,” said Beattie’s mother, Christie Beattie.
“Words can’t describe how proud I am. It’s such a great achievement,” said Liz Mahoney, the mother of Nicholas Mahoney. “This is such a wonderful culmination of his scouting experience.”