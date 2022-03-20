Shamokin folks fondly call their high school gym the “Purple Palace.”
It’s a good fit, the nod to their athletic program’s dominant color describing the spacious venue.
On Friday night, though, the nickname “Purple Madhouse” may have been more on the nose.
The Indians’ gym was filled to the rafters for a PIAA Class 2A girls basketball semifinal between the hosts’ neighboring school districts, Mount Carmel and Southern Columbia.
It was rare enough for two District 4 teams to play for a berth in the state championship game — Lourdes Regional and Elkland last did it 1993. The battle of archrivals was historic for the Valley, and colored by the district champion Tigers putting a 19-game winning streak on the line against the reigning state champions.
“Playing in front of a crowd like this where there’s what, 1,200 tickets sold? I know I had some nerves,” said Southern Columbia coach Kam Traugh. “I know the girls had some nerves because they knew there was going to be a lot of people.”
Shamokin officials knew it, too. Security was bolstered, and a second gym entrance was arranged to help speed the lines of anxious spectators.
Inside, the Palace’s seven floor-to-ceiling sections on each side were virtually filled elbow-to-elbow, with only limited pockets of seating available near the top of the gym. Print media made use of two tables on the floor as the top-row press sections on either side were taken by teams broadcasting the game.
“I think it speaks a lot for women’s sports,” said Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano, who took a team to the state playoffs for the 13th consecutive year. “To have a game like this in your backyard and sell-out? For a girls basketball game? I think that’s fantastic. That’s why we do this.”
The teams’ student sections were on opposite ends of the side facing the scorer’s table, antagonizing each other when they weren’t distracted by the action on the floor. Both groups filled their designated section, a far cry from the few rows or small clusters of kids that is typical.
“It was amazing,” said Tigers junior post Alli Griscavage. “All the support from all of our classmates — and even other schools around us that came to join our student section — it felt great knowing that.”
The game lived up to its billing. Both teams led by at least six points in the first half; the margin at halftime was one, and there were six ties and eight lead changes in the second half. It wasn’t until the 1:51 mark of the fourth quarter that Loren Gehret scored consecutive baskets to put Southern Columbia in front to stay.
Mount Carmel, which cut its deficit to two points twice in the final minute, had a look at an open corner 3-pointer down four in the closing seconds, but the ball skipped across the rim.
“The game could have gone either way,” said Varano. “It didn’t go our way ... but the effort was tremendous.”
At the final buzzer, Southern Columbia’s reserves raced to the center of the court to celebrate with their teammates. They were engulfed by the student section which flooded the floor and massed near the purple, center-court “S” logo.
“Insane,” Gehret said of the scene. “I think that’s what helped us win the game; we had so much support behind us. We had other schools coming to support our team that we didn’t even know or think would. That was a huge thing for us.”
The Tigers will meet District 7 champion Neshannock for the state crown at noon Friday in Hershey’s Giant Center. It’s a far more spacious venue than the “Purple Palace,” where the decibel level likely won’t approach the semifinal’s ear-splitting levels.
“Honestly, I didn’t take notice (to the noise) other than when I couldn’t talk to them because of how many people were in here,” said Traugh. “It’s just great. I’ve seen people here tonight that I haven’t seen at games, so it’s great to see that support for these girls. It’s just great to have the community’s support. I’m hoping we’ll have the same on Friday.”