BERWICK — United in Recovery will host its second Annual Recovery Picnic at Briar Creek Lake in Berwick on June 15 at 11 a.m.
This family-friendly, community picnic is free, open to the public, and serves to honor and support those in recovery while celebrating the service providers and community members who make recovery, in all its forms, possible. The event is held at Briar Creek Lake, 163 Briar Creek Lake Park Road, Berwick.
In addition to free food, live music, and personal stories of recovery, several community organizations will be onsite to provide local resources and support for individuals and families experiencing substance use disorder. So far, Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc., Community Care Behavioral Health Organization, Crossroads Counseling Inc., Free2BMom (Geisinger Health Plan Behavioral Health), Geisinger, Genesis House Williamsport, Hazleton Treatment Services, Jeremy's Journey, PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and Watsontown Comprehensive Treatment Center will be in attendance.
This event will have the honor of hearing from Heidi Foulds and Blaise Mordan, who will share their personal stories of recovery. Judge Thomas James and Assistant District Attorney Daniel Lynn will also be present to share special remarks about the current state of substance use disorder in our area.
A program of Susquehanna Valley United Way, United in Recovery works to reduce drug overdoses and increase the number of community residents in recovery by improving access to education and treatment, and by addressing the co-occurring mental health issues that surround substance use disorder (SUD). Through prevention, intervention, and community building, United in Recovery aims to connect individuals and families experiencing substance use disorder to the resources and support they need to break free from the cycle of addiction — and empower them to lead full, vibrant lives through sustained recovery support.
