Three percent of the 3,231 needs requests to the United Way's PA 2-1-1 help referral line from the Northeastern Region were from Northumberland County in May.
Montour, Snyder and Union counties were each 1 percent of the requests, according to a release from the organization.
Luzerne County had the most calls to the line at 37 percent, followed by Lackawanna County at 15 percent. The Northeast Region includes 17 counties.
Callers needed help most with housing-related matters, making up 1,043 of the requests. Rent payment assistance (410) topped the list of needs followed by food pantries (231) and housing related coordinated entry (193).
The hotline referred 219 people to the Eastern Pennsylvania Continuum of Care, 149 to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and 146 to the Commission on Economic Opportunity. There were 2,768 referrals.