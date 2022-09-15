More than an estimated 150 friends of the Greater Susquehanna United Way and the Columbia Montour Counties United Ways came together Thursday evening in what organizers called a soiree at the Barn at Frosty Valley in Danville.
They were there to celebrate the merger of the two United Ways, now called The Susquehanna Valley United Way.
"Two units, a merger, it's going to be a really great thing said CEO/President Adrienne Mael. "We'll be stronger together in all five communities we serve.
Supporters had a chance to mingle and talk about the benefits of merging.
Now the organization will have a full-time fundraiser, Mael said.
"We can be much more specialized," she explained. "We've never had that before. We administer more than $3.5 million now."
Board member David James noted that talks about merging had been going on for some time.
Funding organizations, he said, look positively on mergers. "You are seeing it everywhere. Police departments, for example," he said.
The merger, which became official on Sept. 1, followed extended discussions between both boards that began in June 2021.