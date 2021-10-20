SUNBURY — Discussions of a merger of the Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia and Montour counties' United Way are underway, the president of the two agencies said.
Adrienne Mael, who was tapped to serve as president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way following the departure of Joanne Troutman this summer and retained the presidency of the neighboring counties' United Way, said the first meeting among board members to discuss a possible merger has been held.
Mael said she's "hopeful" a merger will happen, but adds that "I want to let the process play out. Unless this works for every single community we aren't going to move forward."
In the meantime, Mael is focused on addressing the needs of residents in the five counties and cites mental health and substance abuse as a priority concern.
The agency is seeking grants to fund a youth mental health coordinator, she said.
Among the many programs facilitated by the United Way is the new revolving car loan which helps eligible residents obtain low-interest car loans.
To date, 25 people in Columbia and Montour counties have obtained a loan through the program which is expanding into Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, she said.
"Transportation is a huge issue. If your don't have a car or public transportation you can't get to work," said Mael who said "crippling" interest rates on traditional car loans are making it even more difficult to access for many people.
