The United Way received a $3,800 grant from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP). Funding for the grant comes from the Pearls with Passion Fund at The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.
The grant will support those in the ALICE category in Union County. ALICE stands for “asset limited, income constrained, employed”. It refers to people who make too much money to qualify for benefits but too little money to make ends meet. The grant will provide funds to purchase items needed to begin a job, such as steel-toed boots or uniforms. Additionally, funds will help to pay a bill that comes due before a person receives a first paycheck on a new job. Car repairs are another emergency sometimes addressed by Local Vision, as people who cannot afford to repair their cars can no longer get to work and lose their jobs.
Lois Passi, chair of the Local Vision project at the United Way, says, “The ALICE population is largely unseen. These people do not come to non-profits for services because they are working, and because they know that they do not qualify for most benefits. They live paycheck to paycheck. One small unforeseen expense, such as a car repair or unexpected medical bill, puts these people in financial crisis.”
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE