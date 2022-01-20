Many of the participants in the first Community Conversations series said they thought that the Valley was not very diverse, being primarily made up of a white demographic. United Way officials and data provided this week claimed it’s a matter of perspective.
More than 20 local community members met over Zoom to discuss diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the Valley on Wednesday night. The event launched the broader Community Conversations series from United Way of Columbia and Montour counties, partnered with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, to help educate community members about the area.
They are scheduled to be held on the third Wednesday of each month.
Data presented during the virtual presentation showed the Valley does not lack diversity while presenting demographic statistics from the U.S. Census. A group of 1.7 percent self-identifying as Black or African American living in Columbia County sounds like a small population but actually means there are more than 1,000 people living there that identify as Black or African American, the spokesperson said.
Organizers were looking to create a consistent space in these meetings to attract more attention from community members and open the floor for conversations, said Adrienne Mael, president and CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia & Montour United Ways
“How great would it be if we, you know, had community members who had all of this great knowledge and then could go out and tell other people about all of this great knowledge and maybe they'll come to the next one,” she said.
Mael said that these conversations are relying on community members to be willing to participate in tough conversations and be open to learning.
“We have an amazing amount of community pride and rightfully so because we've got great people who live here,” she said. “I think we've seen great support from the community and a real interest. And we really want to capitalize on that to learn more about what the community wants to hear so we can bring that information to them too.”
Lisa Mitchell, a Bloomsburg native who sat in on the calls, said she thinks of culture when she thinks of the area.
"When I think of Bloomsburg, and I think of Lewisburg, I think of culture," she said. "Culture because we have universities and in Bloomsburg we have the theater. So I see those as pluses and they help in our understanding. BTE challenges me to think more broadly."