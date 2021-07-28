SUNBURY — Teens and young adults now have a new tool for training and finding entry-level workforce experience in specified fields.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way this week launched the Online Workforce Guide, an accessible, convenient resource for teens and young adults that can be found directly online. The comprehensive digital packet leads teens through a variety of options available in the region for early college programming, opportunities to earn credit toward college, and entry-level workforce experience in specified fields.
"Four-year degrees are awesome, but the workforce guide shows there are so many other options out there that are viable," said interim President and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley (GSV) United Way Adrienne Mael. "Before you go with that four-year degree, check this out. There are so other options that are not the traditional path."
Options to explore include technical schools, workforce preparatory programs, health care internships, access to PA CareerLink, and much more. The guide details program overviews, tuition costs, benefits of enrollment and contacts for more information. Most opportunities are located within Snyder, Union, and Northumberland Counties, targeting those 16-24 years of age.
The online guide bridges all sectors of the region: parents, students, local colleges, school districts, career centers and those looking to further their education. The guide seeks to equip young adults with the tools they need for success by providing them with the awareness and knowledge of continuing their education.
The idea is to "put the information right at people's fingertips," said Mael.
For those in need of professional clothing, the United Way is running the Career Closet that has men’s and women’s professional attire. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, walk-ins are welcome to stop in and pick out clothing for interviews and employment opportunities. Appointments to visit Career Closet can be made by calling the United Way at 570-988-0993.
"The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way has captured the essence of a ‘one stop shop’ for youth interested in workforce development programs by compiling all local workforce resources in one location," said Vicky Kramer, a Career Counselor at YES to the Future. "The convenience and ease of accessibility cater to the youth population and fulfills their needs in just one click — providing more opportunities to capture and engage that population."
The goal is to foster the relationships built with other organizations and employers, Mael said.
"The long-term goal is to make sure we're an ally," she said. "We want to be a partner. We want to make sure major employers have the employees they need. We want to be a player at the table with our local partnerships."
Erica Mulberger, executive director of Advance Central PA, also noted the value of the Online Workforce Guide.
“Advance Central PA and the PA CareerLink are thankful to have many of our programs and services featured in the GSVUW Workforce Guide," Mulgberger said. The PA CareerLink welcomes students and young adults in the Susquehanna Valley to contact them for help navigating all of the career and training programs available, including those highlighted in the new guide.”
The guide can be found on the United Way's website under "Our Resources" or directly at gsvuw.org/workforce-guide.