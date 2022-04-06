SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley (GSV) United Way lost $138,000 on a concert fundraiser held last year at Spyglass Ridge Winery yet the organization's board allowed an executive to use its name to host another benefit concert event this year.
Art Thomas, treasurer of the GSV United Way board, said the 22-member board did not want to publicly disclose the financial loss until The Daily Item inquired about it.
The two-day, 2021 event held on June 5 and 6 labeled Live United Live Music Festival, featured national recording artists Lita Ford, Dokken, Warrant, Winger and Mr. Big as top acts.
United Way officials at the time said the event drew 4,000 people and was a success. Thomas said this week that only 1,500 of the expected 3,000 tickets were sold.
Adrienne Mael, the president and CEO of the GSV United Way, confirmed that most of the $191,516 Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan the organization received from the CARES Act funding was used to close the $138,000 financial loss and none of it went toward funding youth mental health programs as was the purpose of the 2021 concert.
Despite the financial loss, a memorandum of understanding was approved by the GSV United Way board allowing the David Z foundation to use the organization's name in its advertising of another benefit concert to be held this year at Spyglass at no cost to the United Way. In exchange, GSV United Way would receive an educational program provided by David Z for a Valley school of its choice for every $50,000 profit from the concert.
The PPP loan program was established by the CARES Act amid the COVID-19 pandemic to provide small businesses with funds to pay up to 8 weeks of payroll costs including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent and utilities.
Mael said the loan has been forgiven.
Mael, who was appointed on July 7, 2021, to succeed former GSV United Way leader Joanne Troutman, said she was not involved in the planning of the concert fundraiser and by the time she was at the helm, the nonprofit organization was "contractually obligated" to hold the event. "I did not think that was what we should be focusing on," she said.
On March 31, The Daily Item met with Joanne Sloneem, vice president of education and chief operating officer at GSV United Way, to discuss the inception of the benefit concert which Sloneem said was first discussed in February 2019 when Troutman pitched the idea of a fundraiser involving local musical bands to benefit youth mental health programs.
Sloneem said she suggested bringing in national musical acts and offered to oversee the fundraiser.
She worked with Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb who offered his venue free of charge since it was benefiting local United Way programs.
“I am a supporter of the United Way and all the great things they do for our community,” Webb said. “Spyglass was more than happy to donate the venue for the United Way.”
Webb said he offered to help the organization with the 2021 event — a planned 2020 event was canceled due to COVID — but the group had already decided what direction they wanted to go.
The June 2021 concert attracted only about half of the 3,000 anticipated spectators and $138,000 was lost by the GSV United Way, said Thomas, who was tapped to serve as board treasurer in 2021 and was tasked to "untwine" the financial loss while dealing with new leadership at the organization. Fred Scheller, publisher of The Daily Item and Danville News is a board member.
Reached Wednesday, Troutman said she knew the United Way was "taking a risk" on the first concert but said the pandemic attributed to stunted ticket sales. She added that she was unaware of how much money was lost since she was departing the organization as the proceeds were being counted.
Thomas said the GSV United Way board decided not to hold another fundraiser concert.
An avid music enthusiast and board member of the nonprofit Encino, California-based David Z foundation, Sloneem suggested that David Z continue to host the concert festival fundraiser with United Way lending its name only as a sponsor. The David Z foundation promotes music education programs for youth and was established in September 2020 in the memory of musician David Zablidowsky following his death in July 2017.
Mael said the idea was proposed in a way that if the 2022 concert is a money-maker, GSV United Way could take it over at a later date.
Sloneem said David Z has provided music instruction to students at Shikellamy School District's after-school program in which they were assisted in writing an original song and creating a music video and a Music Mentor Program to one youth through the Regional Engagement Center.
Webb told The Daily Item he thought GSV United Way was the force behind the 2022 concert. However, he said, had he known David Z was the primary beneficiary, he would have considered charging the New Jersey organization to use his facility and donate the proceeds to the GSV United Way.
"We lost out," Thomas said, admitting the lack of transparency by the GSV board and executives cost the Valley organization money.
When asked why the GSV United Way would allow an out-of-state nonprofit organization that has one of its own executives on the board to use its name for its main benefit, Mael said it's not unusual but admitted it could be questioned.
"Our role as a United Way is to hold up nonprofits," she said. "Is it grey? Yes."
Sloneem declined to meet with The Daily Item for a scheduled follow-up interview involving Mael and Thomas because she was displeased with the March 31 interview, according to Mael who said Sloneem thought she was only discussing the promotion of the upcoming concert.
Asked why Sloneem is taking so much time organizing and promoting a concert fundraiser primarily for a side project involving an out-of-state nonprofit at a time when the GSV United Way is in a high-profile transition as it considers merging with United Way of Columbia-Montour Counties, Mael and Thomas said the concert fundraiser is not interfering with her work at the United Way.
The July 30 concert will feature Stone Temple Pilots as the main act. Tickets are $79.
David Z founder Paul Zablidowsky said the foundation is paying for the bands but would not disclose how many tickets have been sold to date.
Webb said he supports the foundation's mission and hopes the upcoming concert is profitable and benefits Valley students.