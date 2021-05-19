SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way received a $4,000 grant from Truist Foundation to support its Community Impact fund that supports more than three dozen local nonprofit agencies.
“We are greatly appreciative of the grant award from Truist Foundation to support of Community Impact fund,” said Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. “The support of the Truist Foundation allows the United Way to continue to support the most important programs and organizations in our region.”
The Community Impact Fund supports United Way’s applying partner agencies through the allocation process each year. The success of community impact dollars will be measured in accordance with its 10-year Bold Goals stated in 2018. Each partnering agency aligns its outputs and outcomes to the 10-year measurements and bold goals of the United Way.
“I’m proud of Truist’s long-standing partnership with United Way,” said Alex Brame, Central Pennsylvania regional president for Truist on behalf of the Truist Foundation. “United Way’s mission aligns with our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities, and they play an important role in strengthening our communities which is needed more than ever.”
— JUSTIN STRAWSER