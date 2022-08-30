SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is searching for a youth mental health coordinator for a two-year program.
The position, funded by a $150,000 grant recently awarded from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to the United Way, is part of the United Way's focus on behavioral and mental health. The organization is also hosting a Behavioral and Mental Health Roundtable via Zoom on Sept. 19.
"We received the grant and now we're looking to fill it," said Adrienne Mael, the president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. "We have had two failed searches to date. We're hoping to find someone as soon as possible, but we don't want to hire someone who is not a good fit. We are being very particular."
Mael said the goal is to have one individual employed at the United Way who would be able to travel from district to district in Snyder, Northumberland, Union, Montour and Columbia counties to provide additional mental health support. That person could help introduce programs or respond to a specific crisis.
They would be a "walking reference guide" who would attend meetings, plan the next steps and identify students in need, she said.
Ideally, Mael said, the person would have a background in behavioral and mental health, someone who feels comfortable navigating mental health resources, and someone with organization skills and strong computer skills.
Mael said anyone interested in applying for the position can send resumes and cover letters to amael@gsvuw.org.
An average of 17.43 percent of students in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties reported having seriously considered suicide in the last year, according to the latest data from Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS).
The Behavioral and Mental Health Roundtable will be held at 2:30 p.m. via Zoom. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84751260489?pwd=SktJUG5BVEk2YmRWS0RodUw4TnhBZz09.
The first roundtable was held in July where attendees broke into small groups to discuss what would make the biggest impact moving forward. Mael said they identified three areas of interest: making it easier for youth in need to access services to communicate that need with schools; forming a five-county communication committee; and promoting warm hand-offs, a transfer of care between two members of the health care team, where the handoff occurs in front of the patient and family.
The roundtable on Sept. 19 will continue those discussions. The roundtable will occur every other month moving forward, said Mael.
Anyone who works in the field or wants to learn more are invited to attend, she said.
"When it comes to our youth, there can never be enough resources," said Mael. "These are another layer of resources and tools that school districts can use. We want to get as many resources as possible to youth who are hurting right now."
Stephanie Reitmeyer, the senior director of education for the United Way, said the roundtable is an important event to have.
"We're bringing the community members together for the common good of helping each other by using our expertise," said Reitmeyer. "It's comprised of so many different people with so many diverse backgrounds. To bring them together in one spot and build on the momentum is huge for the Valley."