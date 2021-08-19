The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Family Service Association (FSA) of Northeastern Pennsylvania and Maternal and Family Health Services are collaborating on a regional educational program to enroll children in healthcare insurance programs.
The “211 Get Kids Covered” campaign aims to encourage parents and caregivers to call their regional Pennsylvania 211 provider for information about getting children enrolled in Pennsylvania’s Medicare Program or Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) if they do not have healthcare coverage through an employer-based insurance program.
Residents in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties may contact PA 211 Northeast, a free information and referral service provided by FSA, by dialing 211; texting 211 (898-211 and zip code), or logging on to PA 211 NE’s website at www.pa211ne.org.
Parents and caregivers who experience high call volume at regional 211 centers can also text INSUREKIDSNOW to 211-211 for necessary eligibility information and directions on how to enroll in the programs. Additional information also is available at www.InsureKidsNow.gov.
Pennsylvania has the eighth highest number of uninsured children in the country, with nearly 128,000 lacking coverage, according to a 2020 report by Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children.
— MARCIA MOORE