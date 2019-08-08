SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way host two upcoming Application Orientation and Software Training sessions for any organizations interested in seeking program funding in the 2019-20 allocation application process.
The two sessions will be:
Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (1st Floor Conf. Room, 228 Arch St., Sunbury, PA 17801).
Monday, Oct. 7 from 3-4 p.m, at the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way office.
This is a mandatory training for any organization intending to apply in the 2019-20 GSV United Way Allocation process. You are only required to attend one of the two available training dates. Registration is required and can be done by email to Stacey Piecuch, the Director of Community Impact and Development at GSVUW (spiecuch@gsvuw.org), or by calling the United Way office at 570-988-0993.
