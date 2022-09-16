DANVILLE — The newly merged Susquehanna Valley United Way will award $464,869.83 in grants to 57 local Funded Partners for 2022 and currently has $3,634,409.55 in active and pending grants.
Susquehanna Valley United Way serves more than 260,000 residents across Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties. The merged United Way will continue to champion the unique identities of each community. At the same time, a consolidated organization will have the ability to address community needs that are common across the region, such as transportation, youth mental health, and substance use disorder prevention, intervention, and community building.
Leaders from both Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways will serve on the new board and operating committees ensuring local stakeholders and community involvement from businesses, organizations, and individuals from both regions. Staff will continue to work from existing regional offices in Bloomsburg and Sunbury.