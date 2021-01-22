The Daily Item
The new Greater Susquehanna Valley COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force has unveiled a website — vaccine-gsv.org — for residents of local counties to get up-to-date vaccine information.
“Over the past few weeks, there has been concern around who, when, and how people can get the vaccine. We have created a Greater Susquehanna Valley COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force,” a release from the United Way states. “The purpose of this committee is to ensure that everyone is working together in a coordinated fashion. Our goal is to make sure all who are interested and able can get the COVID-19 vaccine, with those who are most at-risk first.”
The website includes what phase of the vaccine rollout medical providers are currently offering shots to and contact numbers for available providers.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force consists of the following partners: the county leadership and emergency management directors of Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties, the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Evangelical Community Hospital, Family Practice Centers, Geisinger Health System, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Northumberland County Agency on Aging, Primary Health Network, Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, and the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, Inc.