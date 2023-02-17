The Susquehanna Valley United Way hopes to better understand the community it represents and to better facilitate change through their new Community Mapping Project.
The organization is looking for input from residents across five counties — Columbia, Montour Snyder, Northumberland and Union. The United Way hopes that through the sharing of stories and experiences throughout the community, they will be able to better understand what it is like to live in this area and to create strategies based on the information gathered.
This project, which has been supported through a grant from the First Community Foundation Partnership, will be used to create strategies that maximize strengths and help make change where it is needed.
“Telling and listening to stories is not just a way to build a map of people’s experiences in the region. It also brings us together,” Rebecca Fairbairn, United Way Community Strategist and anchor for the project, said. “... our brains synchronize between storyteller and listener, building bonds and sometimes creating lasting effects. Bringing us together and building understanding makes it easier to do things as a community, overcoming differences and working for the good of us all.”
There are two ways that residents can get involved with the project. A Community Questionnaire is available online at svuw.org/community-mapping. The questionnaire consists of various prompts, such as “What do you love about where you live?” that will allow community members to share their responses and submit them to the organization.
Residents can also get involved in in-person events with the United Way’s StoryCircles. These are groups of 7-12 people that participate in conversation with a trained leader who provides prompts and conversation starters. Within the group, members of the community can share their stories and input with one another.
The Community Mapping Project was created to not only better understand the area, but also build connections among the people within. Susan Jordan, Executive Director of Susquehanna Valley Mediation, said that StoryCircles are helping people connect with one another. “...the past three years have been so hard on the people in our community,” she said in a press release. “StoryCircles are one way we are bringing people together to support each other and let them know they’re not alone.”
To bring this project to life, the United Way needs community support and input. Contact them at community@svuw.org if you are interested in hosting a StoryCircle at your workplace, church, or neighborhood. Information about StoryCircles in your county will also be available on your local library’s events page.
To find out more and stay up to date on the Susquehanna Valley United Way Community Mapping Project, follow the organization online. Find them on Facebook or on other social media platforms as @SusquehannaValleyUW. More information, along with the Community Questionnaire, is also available at svuw.org/community-mapping.