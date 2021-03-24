SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley and the Columbia/Montour United Ways announced the launch of GROW: Gaining Resiliency and Obtaining Wellness, a joint initiative to create a more trauma-informed and trauma-sensitive community.
GROW is hosting a Resiliency Summit and welcoming a preliminary guest speaker series leading up to the event.
On March 31, GROW will Dr. Rob Anda, of Kaiser Permanente ACE Study, to a virtual event. This virtual event from 7-8:30 p.m. is open to the public. To register for the event, visit gsvuw.org/anda. On April 8, from 7-8:30 p.m. GROW will be welcoming Dr. Marleen Wong, one of the original developers of the evidence-based Cognitive Behavioral Intervention for Trauma in Schools (CBITS) and Psychological First Aid for Schools: Listen Protect Connect Model and Teach. Register at gsvuw.org/wong.
The GROW spring event’s series will conclude with a virtual summit on May 27. The summit is for educators, government officials, business leaders, medical and human service professionals, local decision-makers, and more.
— THE DAILY ITEM