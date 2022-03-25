BLOOMSBURG — Now through April 9, the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties is offering its annual tax preparation and filing services to local residents. Get help filing your federal, state, and local taxes for free.
VITA, which stands for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, is a program developed through the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties that partners with Bloomsburg University’s accounting department to bring free tax services to those in need. Anyone who earns an annual income of $73,000 or less qualifies for this program.
Community members can either drop their taxes off or schedule an in-person appointment. Both appointment types must be scheduled in advance by either calling the United Way office at 570-784-3134 or booking an appointment online at cmcuw.org/vita.
When arriving for an appointment, participants must wear a mask to ensure everyone’s safety and be prepared to fill out the standard VITA intake form. An identification card and all tax documents must be provided to process the return. Drop-off appointments typically last about 15 minutes. The tax documents will be scanned and returned. Clients can then come back on a later date to pick up the completed tax return. In-person appointments take approximately 60 minutes, and the tax return will be completed and filed during the scheduled appointment.
The VITA Program is taking place in two locations to serve both Montour and Columbia county residents. Appointments are being held Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon at Wesley United Methodist Church, 130 W. Third St., Bloomsburg.
Montour County residents can schedule tax appointments today, April 1 and April 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Danville Area Community Center, 1041 Liberty St., Danville. Walk-in appointments are available for drop-offs only at this site location.
For more information and to book an appointment, visit cmcuw.org/vita or email vita@cmcuw.org.