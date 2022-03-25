Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG AND LOW VISIBILITY EARLY THIS MORNING... Patchy dense fog will reduce visibility below one-half mile in spots. Conditions will improve with fog dissipation expected by mid morning. Be prepared for locally hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. The fog will impact the early morning commute and result in increased travel times. Motorists are reminded to use low beam headlights and keep a safe following distance from the vehicle in front of you.