LEWISBURG — The youth group at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Lewisburg didn’t have enough members in their youth group to continue meeting. A creative solution — merging with groups from two other local churches in town — has led to a vibrant collaboration in the Union County borough.
The ecumenical collective was proposed at the beginning of 2018 by Mindy Moore and led to the creation of the United Youth Group combining the smaller groups from St. Paul’s UMC, Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church and the Lewisburg First Baptist Church.
Moore, who is now the program’s director, described the group as a safe space run by open-minded people who strive to make themselves available to the youth. Moore is aided by Reverend Jillian Hankamer of Lewisburg First Baptist, Pastor Daniel Wilt of St. Pauls UMC, and Michelle Walter.
“We’re partially social. Our goal is to help them along their journey,” she said. “The faith walk can be enlightening, heavy, and exciting.”
Walter is a volunteer youth group leader from St. Paul’s. She said this arrangement allows for interdenominational discussions about religion.
“I just love spending time with them, this group of kids is really great to work with,” she said. “And it’s really great to have three groups combined into one.”
This tight-knit group has a growing membership of 30 now, Moore said.
Madison VanBuskirk, a member of the youth group said she has “met so many kids older and younger. Even classmates I’ve never really talked to before, I talk to them every day now.”
The group engages in a wide variety of recreational activities including trivia, church lock-ins, a trip to Knoebels Amusement Resort, Netflix parties, cookouts, outdoor games, pizza and movie nights.
The churches put forth a team effort in order to provide lessons to their youth, Moore said. The first year the United Youth Group met they focused on world religions.
An imam visited one of their meetings to share information about the Islamic faith. The youths celebrated Sukkot —which commemorates members of Jewish faith wandering in the desert for 40 years after their exodus from Egypt — with a rabbi from Bucknell University.
The group also visited a Hindu temple. Some other annual program themes that have been featured include interfaith & intergenerational, a year at the movies, and sporty summer.
One of the things that makes the program so successful is the adults that oversee the group.
“All the adults that run the youth group are awesome and super supportive and always make sure we’re having a great time,” said youth member Alanna Jacobs.
The United Youth Group also engages in fundraisers for the local community, said member Alex Gilmore. “I like how the youth group is active in our community,” Gilmore said.
The United Youth Group made donations to the Evangelical Community Hospital coronavirus fund. They had fun helping raise money for Rock and Read-a-thon. Another project the youths engaged in was putting together Christmas gift bags for workers in Evangelical’s emergency room, and the Buffalo Valley Police Department and making Valentine’s Day goodie bags for RiverWoods senior residents.
“The youth group altogether is an amazing group and I’m glad that I’m able to participate in being in it.” Cloe Totten stated.
