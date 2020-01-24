BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh School of Law have entered into an agreement that will allow qualified students to earn both an undergraduate degree and a law degree in six years, allowing students to save a full year of school and along with tuition.
Pitt’s Accelerated Law Admissions Program (ALAP) will allow BU students who have earned at least ninety (90) credits and have completed all major and all Bloomsburg University general education requirements by the end of their junior year, to apply for law school admission, as if it was their final year of undergraduate study.
Pitt Law will assess those students as if they were ordinary applicants, except that it will waive the usual requirement to have completed a bachelor’s degree before admission. After successfully completing their a year of law school, they will have also earned a degree from Bloomsburg University. It is expected that one to five eligible students each year will enroll in Pitt Law following their junior year at BU.
This program is born out of the newly created Diehl Center for Law School Preparation at Bloomsburg University. The ALAP program will assist BU in the recruitment and retention of outstanding undergraduate students who have a desire to continue on to law school. The mission of the Diehl Center is to provide information and assistance to students about careers in law, the law school experience and how to prepare for it, and the application process. The center is open to all majors.
— THE DAILY ITEM