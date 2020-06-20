BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University Foundation has established a Community Impact Fund to provide funding in support of student professional experience projects. The projects will benefit Bloomsburg and communities throughout Columbia County with marketing studies for nonprofits, special projects for the town, engagements within the field of study and more.
Professional experiences help students apply what they are learning in the classroom, establish a professional network and obtain career experience in a workplace while earning a degree. Faculty-mentored research or internships, study abroad, creative performance activities, service projects and attending a professional conference are all considered professional experiences.
As part of the fund’s establishment, an allocation committee comprised of five representatives – three from Bloomsburg University and the Bloomsburg University Foundation, one from Columbia County, and one from the town of Bloomsburg has been formed. The committee will meet three times a year (two for fall and spring allocations and one for a fund review). Initial work has focused on setting up the process and an online application, with the first funding round application period to be announced and launched in early summer 2020.
The first application period for funding consideration will open June 22 and close July 31. Applicants may be internal to Bloomsburg University – students, faculty, and staff – or maybe external organizations, nonprofits and businesses.