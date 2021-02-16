BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania was recognized by the U.S. Census Bureau for its assistance with the 2020 Census. The university was lauded as an invaluable member of the 2020 Census Community Partnership and Engagement Program.
The certificate read, “We appreciate the effort you made in making the Partnership Program a success and helping achieve a successful 2020 Census.”
The Office of Civic Engagement, Residence Life, the Registrar and BU’s affiliate housing partners assisted with the 2020 Census.
As mandated by the U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 2, every 10 years the U.S. census is to count every resident in the United States. The data collected by the census determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives (a process called apportionment) and is also used to distribute billions in federal funds to local communities.