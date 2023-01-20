BLOOMSBURG — Dr. Bashar W. Hanna, president of Commonwealth University, has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors for DRIVE.
DRIVE is a five-county regional economic development Council of Governments — a collaboration between the County Commissioners of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties. DRIVE provides professional services to help businesses create and retain family-sustaining jobs. The board of directors provides a forum for communication and coordination of economic development activity.
Originally formed by the commissioners of Montour and Columbia counties, DRIVE serves as a single point of contact for businesses interested in relocating or expanding within the Susquehanna Valley. The DRIVE team serves as a regional spokesperson on economic development and also offers project management services. DRIVE facilitates new business development and expansion of current industry by collaboration with state and local partners and supporting workforce development and educational programs in the area.
— THE DAILY ITEM