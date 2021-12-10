BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University and the Bloomsburg University Foundation have received a $5.3 million gift from Kerby Confer to create a state-of-the-art media center for broadcasting students.
BU will name the new facility the Kerby Confer Media Center. This latest gift from Confer will provide a modern and functional space on BU’s campus, which will include a fully renovated radio station, tv studio, newsroom and interactive space where students and faculty can actively share ideas and experiences. Having more than doubled in size and scope since its inception, the Media and Journalism program is one of Bloomsburg’s largest majors and has outgrown its current space. This gift will address that immediate need while also creating new scholarships to help with recruitment and retention of students across the region interested in pursuing careers in the media and journalism industry.
Kerby Confer began his career in radio at 15, working as a DJ in his hometown of Williamsport. Since 1969, he has owned an interest in or operated more than 200 station licenses and is still active in 70 markets including Altoona, Johnstown, State College, Meadville, Franklin and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Jackson, Tennessee. He was inducted into the Pennsylvania Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2003.