Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s Conversations for the Common Good series has three events scheduled in January and February.
On Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 5 p.m., there will be a live webcast, “Reaction to 9/11: Dialing Back Civil Rights, Violation of Human Rights.” The program will be available at www.wvia.org/tv/reaction-to-911-dialing-back-civil-rights-violation-of-human-rights. The program will feature Mohamedou Ould Slahi (a 14-year Guantanamo prisoner), Andy Worthington (an activist, author, and one who helped uncover the story for the international news media), and Elizabeth Miller (a leading American activist, author, and NGO observer at Guantanamo hearings).
University partners at the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will present “The Mountaintop” by Katori Hall, a drama sketching the last night in the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The production runs from Jan. 20 through Feb. 6, at the Alvina Krause Theatre. There will also be a Sunday matinee post-performance discussion with the cast for those in attendance on Jan. 30.
The series related to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, produced in partnership with WVIA, will conclude with a webcast on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. The discussion is titled “Recovery from 9/11, Twenty Years After: In Need of Restorative Justice.” The program will feature defense-victim advocate Tammy Krause and Terry Kay Rockefeller, one of the founders of the organization September 11th Families for Peaceful Tomorrows.